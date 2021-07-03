Tennis player Sebastian Korda gets the round of 16 place at the expense of Daniel Evans

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 07:00 CEST

The American player Sebastian korda, number 50 of the ATP, won in the round of 32 at Wimbledon by 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in two hours and twenty-eight minutes to the British player Daniel evans, number 26 of the ATP and seed number 22. After this result, the tennis player takes the place for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Evans managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while the American tennis player, for his part, managed it 5 times. Likewise, the American got 61% in the first service, committed 4 double faults and made 67% of the service points, while his rival obtained a 62% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 64% of the points to the serve.

In the round of 16, Korda will face the Russian tennis player Karen khachanov, number 29 and seeded number 25, next Monday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. During this competition, a total of 238 players face each other and a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, including those who qualify directly, the winners of the pre-championship phases and those who are invited.