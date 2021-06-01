Tennis player Saisai Zheng wins the Roland-Garros final sixty-fourth despite the odds against

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

The Spanish tennis player Sara Sorribes Tormo, number 49 of the WTA, was eliminated in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros after losing by 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4 in two hours and forty-three minutes against Saisai zheng, china, number 57 of the WTA. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that Zheng managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained an 81% first serve, committed a double fault, winning 56% of the service points. As for Sorribes Tormo, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved 71% effectiveness, made 6 double faults and won 52% of the service points.

The Chinese player will face the Ukrainian player in the 30th finals Marta Kostyuk, number 81, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in パ リ from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the championship and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the tournament and the guests.