Tennis player Roman Safiullin wins in Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On at 17:15 CEST

Roman safiullin, Russian, number 156 of the ATP, won in fifty-eight minutes by 6-3 and 6-4 to Ivo Karlovic, Croatian tennis player, number 190 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

Karlovic failed to break serve at all, while the Russian player, for his part, did so twice. Likewise, the Russian had a 58% effectiveness in the first service, 2 double faults and managed to win 75% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 82% effective, 2 double faults and 68 % of points obtained at service.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary access phase is carried out where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players face each other in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.