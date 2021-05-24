Tennis player Roman Safiullin defeats Guido Andreozzi in the qualifying round

05/24/2021

On at 23:00 CEST

The Russian player Roman safiullin, number 181 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 4-6, 6-4 and 6-1 in two hours and five minutes to Guido Andreozzi, Argentine tennis player, number 199 of the ATP. With this victory, the player manages to add new points to his ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The match data reflects that the Russian tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and won 67% of the service points. As for the Argentine player, he managed to break his opponent’s service twice, had a 78% first serve, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 59% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary access phase in which players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.