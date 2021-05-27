Tennis player Roman Safiullin defeated Jozef Kovalik in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/27/2021

On at 15:15 CEST

Roman safiullin, Russian, number 181 in the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-1, 6 (3) -7 (7) and 6-3 in two hours and sixteen minutes to Slovak Jozef Kovalik, number 127 of the ATP. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to qualify for Roland-Garros.

The statistics reflect that the Russian tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained 75% of the first service, committed 3 double faults, managing to win 67% of the service points. As for the Slovak, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, achieved a 62% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 59% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a qualification phase where the players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. Specifically, 128 tennis players face each other in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.