Tennis player Roger Federer wins a place in the round of 32 at the expense of Richard Gasquet

07/01/2021

On at 20:45 CEST

The swiss Roger Federer, number 8 of the ATP and seed number 6, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the thirty-second final of Wimbledon in one hour and fifty-five minutes by 7 (7) -6 (1), 6-1 and 6-4 to Richard Gasquet, French tennis player, number 56 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 32.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Swiss tennis player managed to break his opponent’s service 3 times, achieved 67% in the first service, did not commit any double fault and took 74% of the service points. As for the French player, he could not break his rival’s serve at any time and his effectiveness data is 57%, 2 double faults and 59% of points obtained at service.

During the round of 32, Federer will face the British Cameron norrie, number 34 and seeded number 29.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 players face each other. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, including those directly classified, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the guests.