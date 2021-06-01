Tennis player Roger Federer will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 09:30 CEST

The Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, number 8 of the ATP and seed number 8, fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros final in one hour and thirty-three minutes by 6-2, 6-4 and 6-3 to Uzbek Denis Istomin, number 204 of the ATP. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

During the match, the Swiss player managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, in the first serve he was 71% effective, did not commit any double faults and achieved 80% of the service points. As for the Uzbek tennis player, he never managed to break his serve, his effectiveness was 70%, he committed 4 double faults and achieved 56% of his service points.

Now we just have to wait for the thirty-fifth of the final of the competition, which will end with the confrontation between Federer and the winner of the match between the Croatian Marin cilic and the french tennis player Arthur Rinderknech.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase, among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the championship and the guests.