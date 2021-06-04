Tennis player Roger Federer qualifies for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 02:45 CEST

Roger Federer, Swiss, number 8 in the ATP and seed number 8, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros in two hours and thirty-seven minutes by 6-2, 2-6, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-2 to the Croatian player Marin cilic, number 47 of the ATP. With this result, the Swiss tennis player will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the game, Federer managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained a 69% of the first service, committed a double fault, managing to win 69% of the service points. As for Cilic, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 64% first serve, made 6 double faults and managed to win 62% of the service points.

The Swiss tennis player will play in the round of 32 of the championship against the German Dominik Koepfer, number 59.

This championship takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face off, of which 128 go to the final among those directly classified, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and the guests.