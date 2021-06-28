Tennis player Roberto Carballes Baena, eliminated in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 01:30 CEST

The Spanish Roberto Carballes Baena, number 100 of the ATP, was eliminated in the 64th final of Wimbledon after losing by 6-3, 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and forty-nine minutes against Vasek Popisil, Canadian, number 65 of the ATP. With this result, the player takes the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Canadian managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved a 68% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and took 75% of the service points. As for the Spanish player, he managed to break his rival’s serve once, obtained a 63% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 56% of the service points.

Popisil will face the American tennis player in the final 30s of the competition Francis Tiafoe, number 57.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualification phase and the guests.