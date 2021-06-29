Tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut, qualified for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 04:45 CEST

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spanish, number 10 in the ATP and seeded number 8, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon in three hours and five minutes by 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (4) to John millman, Australian tennis player, number 43 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the Wimbledon 30th finals.

During the game, Bautista Agut managed to break his adversary’s serve 5 times, in the first serve he had a 60% effectiveness, he committed a double fault and achieved 65% of the service points. As for Millman, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, his effectiveness was 64%, he committed a double fault and achieved 59% of his service points.

During the thirty-second finals, Bautista Agut will face the Serbian Miomir kecmanovic, number 49, next Wednesday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players appear in this competition. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, among those directly classified, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and the guests.