Tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut manages to qualify for the thirty-second finals at the expense of Mario Vilella Martinez

05/30/2021

On at 19:46 CEST

The Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut, number 11 of the ATP and seed number 11, fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros final in one hour and fifty-eight minutes by 6-4, 6-4 and 6-2 to the spanish player Mario Vilella Martinez, number 182 of the ATP. With this result, the Spanish tennis player manages to qualify for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

During the game, Bautista Agut managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained 63% of the first service, committed 2 double faults, managing to win 79% of the service points. As for the Spaniard, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once, obtained 52% effectiveness, committed 9 double faults and managed to win 57% of the service points.

After this duel, the thirty-second finals will take place in which Bautista Agut and the Swiss player will face Henri Laaksonen, number 150.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is held on exterior clay and a total of 239 tennis players face each other, of which 128 go to the final between those classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 in Paris.