Tennis player Richel Hogenkamp manages to win in the qualifying round against Samantha Murray Sharan

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 12:31 PM CEST

The Dutch player Richel hogenkamp, number 226 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros in one hour and nineteen minutes by 6-3 and 6-4 to Samantha murray sharan, British tennis player, number 204 of the WTA. With this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to access the Roland-Garros tournament.

The British tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while Hogenkamp managed it 7 times. Likewise, the Dutch player had a 60% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 55% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 54%, she committed 4 double faults and he achieved 41% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a preliminary qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the maximum possible score to be able to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players participate. It also takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.