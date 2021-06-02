Tennis player Richard Gasquet manages to qualify for the 30th finals at the expense of Hugo Gastón

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 04:45 CEST

Richard Gasquet, French, number 53 in the ATP, won in the Roland-Garros sixty-fourth final by 6-1, 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and forty minutes to the French player Hugo Gaston, number 141 of the ATP. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

During the match, the Frenchman managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 60% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and got 77% of the service points. As for the French tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once, achieved 48% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 51% of the service points.

Gasquet will play in the final 30s of the competition against the winner of the match in which the Spanish will face Rafael Nadal and the Australian tennis player Alexei popyrin.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 238 tennis players participate. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.