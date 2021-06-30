Tennis player Richard Gasquet manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of tennis player Yuichi Sugita

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 04:45 CEST

Richard Gasquet, French, number 56 in the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the Wimbledon sixty-fourth final 7 (7) -6 (4), 4-6, 6-2 and 6-1 to Yuichi Sugita, Japanese tennis player, number 110 of the ATP. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The Japanese tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while the French, for his part, did it 6 times. In addition, the French player achieved 50% in the first service, committed 5 double faults and made 70% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 61% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and won 57% of points to serve.

The French player will face off in the final 30s of the competition with the Swiss Roger Federer, number 8 and seeded number 6.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is carried out on outdoor grass and in it a total of 238 tennis players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the tournament and the guests. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 in London.