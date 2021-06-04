Tennis player Ricardas Berankis, qualified for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 05:30 CEST

The Lithuanian tennis player Ricardas Berankis, number 93 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros by 7-5, 2-6, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-0 in two hours and thirty-nine minutes to James duckworth, Australian tennis player, number 101 of the ATP. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The Australian managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Lithuanian player did it 5 times. Likewise, Berankis achieved a 60% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 70% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 50%, he made 2 double faults and achieved 61% of the service points.

In the round of 32, the Lithuanian tennis player will face the Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 and seeded number 1.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 238 players participate, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.