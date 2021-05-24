Tennis player Rebecca Sramkova beat Xin Yu Wang in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

On at 21:30 CEST

The Slovak Rebecca Sramkova, number 192 of the WTA, won by 6-4 and 6-3 in an hour and fifteen minutes to the Chinese tennis player Xin Yu Wang, number 137 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this triumph, the player manages to add new points to her ranking to enter the Roland-Garros.

Wang managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while Sramkova managed it 4 times. Likewise, the Slovakian player had a 97% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 65% of the service points, while her opponent obtained 96% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 55% of the points to the serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. In this specific phase a total of 128 tennis players face. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.