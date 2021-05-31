Tennis player Rebecca Peterson, qualified for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On at 15:00 CEST

The Swedish Rebecca peterson, number 60 of the WTA, won in the Roland-Garros final sixty-fourth by 6 (3) -7 (7), 7 (10) -6 (8) and 6-2 in three hours and two minutes to Shelby rogers, American tennis player, number 47 in the WTA. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Rogers managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, while the Swedish player, for her part, managed it 8 times. In addition, the Swedish tennis player achieved a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and took 54% of the service points, while her rival had a 62% first service and 8 double faults, achieving win 55% of the service points.

In the 30th final, the Swedish tennis player will play against the Polish Iga Swiatek, number 9 and seeded number 8, tomorrow Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited.