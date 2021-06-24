Tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathen wins in Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

Ramkumar Ramanathen, Indian, number 212 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and three minutes by 6-3 and 6-4 to Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentine tennis player, number 204 of the ATP. With this victory, the player adds new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

During the match, the Indian player managed to break his rival’s serve twice, had a 50% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 82% of the service points. As for the Argentine, he never managed to break the serve and his effectiveness data is 57%, 3 double faults and 68% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a qualification phase is previously carried out in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.