Tennis player Rafael Nadal wins the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/05/2021

On at 19:00 CEST

Rafael Nadal, Spanish, number 3 in the ATP and seed number 3, fulfilled the forecasts by winning the Roland-Garros round of 32 in two hours and seven minutes by 6-3, 6-3 and 6-3 to the british player Cameron norrie, number 45 of the ATP. After this result, the Spanish tennis player takes the place for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

Norrie managed to break his rival’s serve 2 times, while Nadal managed it 6 times. In addition, the Spaniard got 63% in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and scored 70% of the service points, while his opponent obtained a 62% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win 52% of points to serve.

The Spanish will be measured in the round of 16 of the championship with the Italian player Jannik Sinner, number 19 and seeded number 18.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) occurs between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay. In this competition, a total of 238 tennis players are presented, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, the winners of the phases prior to the championship and the guests.