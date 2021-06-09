Tennis player Rafael Nadal takes away Diego Schwartzman’s place in the semifinals

06/09/2021

On at 19:00 CEST

The Spanish player Rafael Nadal, number 3 in the ATP and seed number 3, fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros quarter-finals in two hours and forty-seven minutes by 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-0 the Argentine tennis player Diego schwartzman, number 10 in the ATP and seed number 10. With this result, the Spanish player manages to qualify for the semi-finals at Roland-Garros.

The match data show that Nadal managed to break the serve 7 times to his rival, got 67% in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 71% of the service points. As for Schwartzman, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, his effectiveness was 63%, he committed 3 double faults and achieved 54% of the service points.

The Spanish will face each other in the semifinals of the competition with the winner of the match between the Serbian player Novak Djokovic and the italian tennis player Matteo berrettini.

In the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Indiv. Masc.) a total of 238 players participate, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and the guests. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.