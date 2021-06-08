Tennis player Rafael Nadal manages to qualify for the quarterfinals at the expense of Jannik Sinner

06/07/2021

On 06/08/2021 at 01:15 CEST

Rafael Nadal, Spanish, number 3 in the ATP and seed number 3, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros in two hours and nineteen minutes by 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0 the italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, number 19 of the ATP and seeded number 18. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals.

During the match, the Spanish player managed to break his rival’s serve 9 times, had a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points. As for the Italian player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 66% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and won 41% of the service points.

Nadal will be measured in the quarterfinals of the competition with the Argentine player Diego schwartzman, number 10 and seeded number 10.

In the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Indiv. Masc.) a total of 238 players face each other, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who have directly qualified, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.