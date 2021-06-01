Tennis player Qiang Wang goes to the next round of Roland-Garros after winning in the sixty-fourth finals

06/01/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

The China Qiang Wang, number 39 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the sixty-fourth of Roland-Garros final in two hours and twenty-seven minutes by 2-6, 6-4 and 7-5 to Su-Wei Hsieh, number 64 of the WTA. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

Hsieh managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, while Wang, for his part, also did it 8 times. Likewise, the Chinese tennis player had a 58% first serve and committed 5 double faults, managing to win 49% of the service points, while her rival achieved 63% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 50% of points to serve.

During the thirty-second finals, the Chinese will face the winner of the match between the American player Cori gauff and the Serbian tennis player Aleksandra krunic.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It is celebrated on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players face off. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who overcome the previous phases of the championship and those who are invited. Likewise, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 12 in パ リ.