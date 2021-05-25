Tennis player Peter Gojowczyk wins in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/25/2021

On at 21:45 CEST

The German Peter Gojowczyk, number 134 of the ATP, gave the bell by winning by 1-6, 6-0 and 6-4 in one hour and thirty minutes to the French player Alexandre muller, number 190 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this victory, Gojowczyk manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The match data show that the German managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, had a 67% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 56% of the service points. As for the French player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, his effectiveness was 81%, he did not commit any double fault and achieved 52% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary access phase in which players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 players participate. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.