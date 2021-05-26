Tennis player Peter Gojowczyk gets his place for the next round after winning the qualifying round

05/26/2021 at 7:15 PM CEST

Peter Gojowczyk, German, number 134 of the ATP, won in one hour and six minutes by 6-0 and 7 (7) -6 (2) to Zhizhen Zhang, Chinese tennis player, number 175 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to gain access to Roland-Garros.

During the match, Gojowczyk managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, had a 53% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and achieved 66% of the service points. As for the Chinese tennis player, he managed to break the serve on one occasion and his effectiveness data is 62%, a double fault and 52% of points obtained on the serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a preliminary qualification phase is carried out in which the players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to get to participate in the official tournament. In it specifically 128 players face. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.