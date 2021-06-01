Tennis player Pedro Martínez Portero goes to the next round of Roland-Garros after winning in the sixty-fourth final

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 10:00 CEST

The Spanish Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper, number 103 of the ATP, won in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final by 6-4, 6-2 and 6-2 in two hours and twenty minutes to Sebastian korda, American tennis player, number 50 of the ATP. After this result, the Spanish tennis player will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The American player could not break his rival’s serve at any time, while Martínez Portero did it 5 times. In addition, the Spanish player had a 69% effectiveness in the first service, 4 double faults and managed to win 72% of the service points, while his opponent obtained a 60% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and managed to win the 54% of service points.

After this duel, the thirty-second finals will take place where the Spanish tennis player and the Greek player will face each other. Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 5 and seeded number 5.

The tournament takes place in パ リ between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players are presented and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and the guests.