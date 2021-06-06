Tennis player Paula Badosa qualifies for the Roland-Garros quarterfinals

06/06/2021 at 3:15 PM CEST

Paula Badosa, Spanish, number 35 of the WTA, won by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 in one hour and fifty minutes to the Czech player Marketa Vondrousova, number 21 in the WTA and seed number 20, in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. After this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the quarterfinals of the championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Spanish tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, in the first serve she was 67% effective, committed 3 double faults and got 62% of the service points. As for Vondrousova, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 66% first serve, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 55% of her service points.

The Spanish player will face the Slovenian player in the quarterfinals of the tournament Tamara zidansek, number 85.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the guests.