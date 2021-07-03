Tennis player Paula Badosa, qualified for the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021 at 4:15 PM CEST

Paula Badosa, Spanish, number 33 in the WTA and seed number 30, won in the round of 32 at Wimbledon by 5-7, 6-2 and 6-4 to Magda linette, Polish tennis player, number 44 of the WTA. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the round of 16 of the championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Spanish tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 60% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and achieved 62% of the service points. As for the Polish player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, achieved 60% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 55% of her service points.

The Spanish tennis player will face the Czech in the round of 16 Karolina Muchova, number 22 and seeded number 19.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) occurs from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 players appear in this competition. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the guests.