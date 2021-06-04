Tennis player Paula Badosa manages to qualify for the round of 16 at the expense of Ana Bogdan

06/04/2021

On at 22:30 CEST

Paula Badosa, Spanish, number 35 in the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and fifty-two minutes by 2-6, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-4 to Ana Bogdan, Romanian tennis player, number 102 in the WTA, in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the Spanish player managed to break the serve to her opponent 6 times, achieved a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and took 52% of the service points. As for the Romanian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 7 times and her effectiveness data is 69%, 5 double faults and 54% of points obtained on serve.

During the round of 16 that will take place next Sunday from 11:00 Spanish time we will have the confrontation of Badosa and the Czech Marketa Vondrousova, number 21 and seeded number 20.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the championship. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and those invited.