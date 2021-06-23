Tennis player Panna Udvardy passes Wimbledon round

06/23/2021 at 2:45 PM CEST

Panna Udvardy, Hungarian, number 232 in the WTA, won in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon by 3-6, 6-3 and 7-5 in two hours and sixteen minutes to Veronica Cepede Royg, Paraguayan tennis player, number 203 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

During the match, the Hungarian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained 56% of the first service, committed 9 double faults, managing to win 58% of the service points. As for Cepede Royg, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times and his effectiveness data is 67%, 6 double faults and 58% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is carried out in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings have to reach the highest possible points to be able to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.