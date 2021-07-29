Tennis player Pablo Carreño defeats Medvedev and signs his pass to the semifinals in Tokyo

Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreño celebrates his victory over Russian Daniil Medvedev (Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / .)

Tennis player Pablo Carreño, the only Spanish representative still in the fight for the Olympic medal, qualified this Thursday for the semifinals at the Tokyo Games after defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev by two 6-2 and 7-6 (5). The Spaniard took the first set 6-2 in 41 minutes after breaking the Muscovite’s serve twice.

The second round started worse for the man from Gijón, who conceded several remains of the Russian, who moved him from one side to the other at the back of the track. However, Carreño managed to break his serve to equalize four games and secured thanks to his powerful serve and some rest that caught Medvedev by surprise and led them to dispute the tie break.

The Spaniard deployed all his weapons in that time, which he took 7-5 after the Russian’s last ball crashed into the net to sentence the game in one hour and 42 minutes.

Medvedev, number two in the world, was one of the toughest rivals on the circuit alongside Serbian Novak Djokovic, and a tough nut to crack for the Gijon man. This was the fifth time they met and the second that the Spanish defeated him.

With his pass to the semifinals, Carreño will have two chances to hang a medal, if he manages to go to the final or dispute the bronze. The Spanish will face another Russian Karen Khachanov, who defeated Frenchman Ugo Humbert 7-6, 4-6 and 6-3.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

