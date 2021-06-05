Tennis player Pablo Carreño-Busta will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 02:30 CEST

The Spanish player Pablo Carreño-Busta, number 12 in the ATP and seed number 12, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros in two hours and seven minutes by 6-4, 6-4 and 6-2 to Steve Johnson, American tennis player, number 88 of the ATP. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The American managed to break the serve once, while Carreño-Busta, meanwhile, did it 5 times. In addition, the Spanish player achieved a 71% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 67% of the service points, while his rival had a 59% first service and 5 double faults, achieving win 56% of the service points.

The Spanish tennis player will face in the round of 16 of the championship with the winner of the match in which the Greek will face Stefanos Tsitsipas and the american player John isner.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. During this competition, a total of 238 tennis players face the final phase, and a total of 128 among those classified directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and the invited players, arrive.