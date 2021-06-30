Tennis player Pablo Carreño-Busta is left out of the thirty-second final of Wimbledon

06/30/2021 at 4:00 PM CEST

Sam querrey, American, number 54 of the ATP, won in one hour and fifty-five minutes by 7 (8) -6 (6), 6-4 and 7-5 To Spanish Pablo Carreño-Busta, number 13 of the ATP and seed number 11, in the sixty-fourth of the final of Wimbledon. With this result, the American player gets the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The Spanish tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, while Querrey, for his part, managed it 3 times. In addition, the American player got 64% in the first service, 9 double faults and took 74% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 65%, he committed a double fault and got 67 % of service points.

The American player will be measured in the final 30s of the competition with the winner of the match in which the Australian will face James duckworth and the moldovan player Radu Albot.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It takes place on an outdoor lawn and a total of 238 players participate in it. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, including those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the tournament and those who are invited. Likewise, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 in London.