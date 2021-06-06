Tennis player Pablo Carreño-Busta, eliminated in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/06/2021

On at 20:31 CEST

The Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreño-Busta, number 12 in the ATP and seed number 12, was eliminated in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros after losing 6-3, 6-2 and 7-5 in two hours and nine minutes against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 5 of the ATP and seed number 5. With this result, the Greek player will be in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the Greek managed to break the serve 5 times to his opponent, had a 66% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double fault and got 69% of the service points. As for the Spanish player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once, obtained 73% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win 57% of the service points.

In the quarterfinals, the Greek will play against the winner of the match in which the Chilean player will face Christian garin and the russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) occurs between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players are presented, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualifying phase and the guests.