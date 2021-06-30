Tennis player Pablo Andújar Alba will be in the next phase of Wimbledon after giving the surprise in the sixty-fourth final

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 08:30 CEST

Pablo Andújar Alba, Spanish, number 70 of the ATP, gave the bell by winning by 7 (9) -6 (7), 4-6, 7 (9) -6 (7), 5-7 and 8-6 to Pierre-Hugues Herbert, French tennis player, number 101 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s trajectory in the final 30s of the championship.

Herbert managed to break his opponent’s serve 9 times, while Andújar Alba did it 8 times. In addition, the Spanish got 70% in the first service, committed 7 double faults and made 57% of the service points, while his rival had 59% of the first service and 22 double faults, managing to win 60% of the points to the serve.

During the thirty-second final Andújar Alba will play against the Canadian player Denis Shapovalov, number 12 and seeded number 10.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phases of the tournament and the guests.