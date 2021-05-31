Tennis player Pablo Andújar Alba breaks the odds by winning in the Roland-Garros final sixty-four

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 04:15 CEST

Pablo Andújar Alba, Spanish, number 68 of the ATP, gave the surprise by winning by 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4 in four hours and thirty minutes to Dominic Thiem, Austrian tennis player, number 4 in the ATP and seed number 4, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. After this result, the tennis player will be in the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that the Spanish tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, achieved 62% in the first service, committed 8 double faults and won 58% of the service points. As for the Austrian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained a 62% effectiveness, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 58% of the service points.

The Spanish tennis player will be measured in the final 30s of the competition with the winner of the match in which the Moldovan player will face Radu Albot and the Argentine player Federico Delbonis.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 239 tennis players participate in this competition. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, those who manage to pass the previous qualifying phase and the guests.