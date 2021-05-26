Tennis player Oscar Otte gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

05/26/2021

On at 18:15 CEST

Oscar Otte, German, number 152 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-1 and 7-5 in one hour and six minutes to Danilo Petrovic, Serbian tennis player, number 165 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this victory, Otte manages to add new points to her ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The statistics of the match indicate that the German tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, in the first serve he was 65% effective, did not commit any double faults and achieved 87% of the service points. As for the Serbian tennis player, he could not break his opponent’s serve at any time and his effectiveness data is 67%, 4 double faults and 52% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.