Tennis player Oscar Otte beats Maxime Janvier in the qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 05:15 CEST

Oscar Otte, German, number 152 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and eighteen minutes by 7-5 and 6-3 to Maxime janvier, French tennis player, number 227 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that Otte managed to break his opponent’s service twice, had a 61% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 74% of the service points. As for the Frenchman, he never managed to break the serve, had a 63% first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary qualification phase is carried out in which the players with the lowest ranking have to reach the highest possible points to be able to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 players face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.