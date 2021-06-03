Tennis player Ons Jabeur, qualified for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/03/2021

On at 14:00 CEST

The Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur, number 26 of the WTA and seeded number 25, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-2 and 6-4 in an hour and eleven minutes to Astra sharma, Australian tennis player, number 124 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will closely follow the player’s trajectory in the round of 32 of the tournament.

The Australian managed to break serve on one occasion, while Jabeur did it on 4 occasions. Likewise, the Tunisian player had a 56% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 71% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 68% effectiveness, committed a double fault and won 53% of points to serve.

In the round of 32 the Tunisian player will play against the winner of the match between the Australian player Ashleigh barty and the polish tennis player Magda Linette.

The tournament takes place in パ リ from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 players participate in the championship. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, including those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and those invited.