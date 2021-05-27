Tennis player Olga Govortsova goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 12:01 CEST

Olga Govortsova, Belarusian, number 138 of the WTA, won in two hours and twenty-six minutes by 4-6, 6-2 and 7-5 to Jana fett, Croatian tennis player, number 205 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to access Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Belarusian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 9 times, achieved a 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and won 49% of the service points. As for the Croatian, she managed to break her rival’s serve 7 times, achieved 50% effectiveness, made 11 double faults and won 48% of her service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that the lowest scoring tennis players have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players face off. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.