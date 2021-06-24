Tennis player Oceane Dodin manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round against Simona Waltert

06/24/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

Oceane dodin, French, number 114 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 7-5 and 7 (7) -6 (5) in two hours and two minutes to the Swiss Simona waltert, number 240 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner will be in the next round of Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that the French tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved a 62% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and took 63% of the service points. As for the Swiss, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained 67% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 57% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) includes a preliminary phase in which the players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.