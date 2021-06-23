Tennis player Nuria Parrizas-Díaz goes to the next phase of Wimbledon

06/23/2021

On at 14:30 CEST

The Spanish tennis player Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, number 148 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning by 7 (7) -6 (1) and 6-3 in one hour and thirty-six minutes to Jessika ponchet, French tennis player, number 252 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The French player managed to break the serve once, while the Spanish, meanwhile, did it 2 times. Likewise, Parrizas-Díaz achieved 68% in the first serve, committed 4 double faults and scored 70% of the service points, while his rival achieved 52% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and won 56% of points to serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) previously has a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, 128 players participate in this phase of the competition. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.