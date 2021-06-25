Tennis player Nuria Parrizas-Díaz defeats tennis player Xiyu Wang in the qualifying qualifying round

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 08:30 CEST

The Spanish player Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, number 148 of the WTA, won in the qualifying qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour and fifty-eight minutes by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-3 to the chinese player Xiyu Wang, number 137 of the WTA. With this triumph, the tennis player manages to add new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The Chinese tennis player managed to break the serve 2 times to her opponent, while the Spanish, for her part, managed it 3 times. Likewise, in the first service Parrizas-Díaz was 65% effective, committed 4 double faults and achieved 62% of the service points, while his rival achieved 60% effectiveness, committed 7 double faults and won 54 % of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible score to get to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.