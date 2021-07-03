Tennis player Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon round of 32

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the ATP and seed number 1, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-4, 6-3 and 7 (9) -6 (7) in two hours and twenty one minutes to the American Denis kudla, number 114 of the ATP, in the round of 32 at Wimbledon. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

The American player managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while the Serbian player managed it 4 times. In addition, Djokovic got 55% in the first service, 6 double faults and 71% of the service points, while his opponent had 49% of the first service and 3 double faults, managing to win 60% of the service points. serve points.

The Serbian player will face the Chilean player in the round of 16 of the tournament Christian garin, number 20 and seeded number 17, next Monday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the championship, of which 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.