Tennis player Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon champion

07/11/2021

On 07/12/2021 at 04:45 CEST

Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 of the ATP and seed number 1, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the final of Wimbledon by 6 (4) -7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3 in three hours and twenty-eight minutes to Matteo berrettini, Italian tennis player, number 9 in the ATP and seed number 7. With this result, the Serbian player is the new Wimbledon champion.

The Italian tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while Djokovic, for his part, managed it 6 times. In addition, in the first serve the Serbian was 61% effective, committed 4 double faults and got 69% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 60% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and won 60%. of points to serve.

This championship takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 players face each other. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited.