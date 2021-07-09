Tennis player Novak Djokovic snatches the place of the final from tennis player Denis Shapovalov

07/09/2021

On at 21:45 CEST

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, number 1 of the ATP and seed number 1, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and fifty minutes by 7 (7) -6 (3), 7-5 and 7-5 to Denis Shapovalov, Canadian tennis player, number 12 in the ATP and seed number 10, in the semifinals of Wimbledon. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the Wimbledon final.

Shapovalov managed to break serve on one occasion, while the Serbian did it on 3 occasions. Likewise, the Serbian player had a 61% first serve and committed 5 double faults, managing to win 71% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 67%, he made 6 double faults and got 67 % of service points.

Now we just have to wait for the final of the competition, which will end with the confrontation between the Serbian tennis player and the Italian player. Matteo berrettini, number 9 and seeded number 7.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a total of 238 players face each other and a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have been overcoming the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.