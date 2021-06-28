Tennis player Novak Djokovic goes to the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On at 17:15 CEST

Novak Djokovic, Serbian, number 1 in the ATP and seed number 1, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon by 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2 in two hours to the British player Jack draper, number 253 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

During the match Djokovic managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, achieved 78% in the first service, committed a double fault and took 83% of the service points. As for Draper, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once, had a 56% first serve, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 57% of his service points.

The Serbian will play in the thirtieth final of the championship against the winner of the match in which the Chilean will face Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera and the South African tennis player Kevin Anderson.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) occurs between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited.