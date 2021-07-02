Tennis player Nick Kyrgios manages to qualify for the Wimbledon round of 32

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 1:30 PM CEST

Nick kyrgios, Australian, number 60 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and fifty-six minutes by 7 (9) -6 (7), 6-4 and 6-4 to italian Gianluca Mager, number 77 of the ATP, in the 30th final of Wimbledon. After this result, Kyrgios will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

During the game, the Australian managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, in the first service he had a 70% effectiveness, he committed a double fault and achieved 77% of the service points. As for the Italian player, he never managed to break his serve, he was 62% effective, he made 3 double faults and he managed to win 68% of his service points.

During the round of 32 we will have the confrontation of the Australian and the winner of the match between the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and the swedish player Mikael Ymer.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is held on outdoor grass and a total of 238 players face the final phase and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous qualifying phase and the guests. In addition, its celebration takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.