Tennis player Naomi Osaka will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

05/30/2021

On at 13:45 CEST

The Japanese tennis player Naomi osaka, number 2 of the WTA and seed number 2, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and forty-eight minutes by 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (4) to the romanian player Patricia maria tig, number 63 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that Osaka managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, in the first serve he was 55% effective, committed 3 double faults and achieved 72% of the service points. As for Tig, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion and his effectiveness data is 49%, 5 double faults and 57% of points obtained on service.

In the 30th finals the Japanese player will play against the Romanian player Ana Bogdan, number 102, next Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. During this competition a total of 238 players face each other. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and those who are invited.