The two-time Grand Slam champion, Japan’s Naomi Osaka, joined the athletes who condemned the death of a black man at the hands of the Minneapolis police, posting photos of the protests in that US city to her Instagram account.

“Just because it’s not happening to you doesn’t mean it’s not happening at all,” wrote Osaka, of Japanese mother and Haitian father.

“It’s funny to me that people who want to wear chains, blow up hip hop in the gym, try to get drunk and speak jargon are suddenly silent right now,” Osaka added.

The Japanese, former world number one, was cited this week in Forbes magazine as the highest-paid female athlete in the world with earnings of $ 37.4 million (€ 34.3 million).

Minneapolis has become the epicenter of violent protests since George Floyd died Monday after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him down for several minutes by kneeling on his neck.

Chauvin has been charged with murder and wrongful death.

Several U.S. sports stars expressed outrage at Floyd’s death.

“Being able to use my platform to draw attention to a problem that has been going on for a long time feels good !!!” said Osaka, 21.

For his part, rising American tennis figure Coco Gauff applauded Osaka’s Instagram post on Saturday.

The 16-year-old African-American, who burst onto the international scene with a fourth round last year at Wimbledon, which included a win over compatriot Venus Williams, had posted her own social media conviction for Floyd’s death on Friday.

In a video, he referenced a number of unarmed black Americans who have died in recent years at the hands of authorities or white fellow citizens. “Am I next?” Gauff asked.

In Germany on Saturday, Schalke Weston McKennie’s American midfielder wore a bracelet saying “Justice for George” in a 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.