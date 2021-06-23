Tennis player Monica Niculescu wins Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 02:01 CEST

The Romanian player Monica Niculescu, number 193 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and thirty-eight minutes to Ulrikke Eikeri, Norwegian tennis player, number 247 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to access the Wimbledon Championship.

The Norwegian managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while Niculescu managed it 6 times. In addition, the Romanian tennis player had a 91% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 55% of the service points, while her rival achieved 63% effectiveness, made a double fault and won 44% of points to serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a qualification phase is previously carried out where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. A total of 128 tennis players participate in it specifically. It also takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.